Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28 Soitec SA :
* Reports full year 2014/2015 current operating loss of 125.9 million euros ($137.43 million), compared to a current operating income loss of 137.3 million euros for fiscal year 2013/2014
* Total consolidated sales for fiscal year 2014/2015 are 222.9 million euros, compared to 247.1 million euros for fiscal year 2013-2014
* Management reiterates for Q1 of fiscal year 2015/2016 its short term guidance with wafer sales for Electronic division of about $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order