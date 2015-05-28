BRIEF-Israel Corp says consolidated net income for Q4 was $3 million
* Israel Corp. Reports results for the fourth quarter and 2016
May 28 Medigene AG :
* U.S. patent office prolongs term of Medigene's patent relating to dendritic cell (DC) vaccines to 2031 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, March 29 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $25.9 million to resolve investigations by the attorneys general in Massachusetts and Delaware into its financing and securitization of sub-prime auto loans.