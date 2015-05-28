May 28 Kingfisher Plc
* France . Total sales up 0.4% (-1.2% lfl) reflecting a soft
market
* Uk & ireland . Total sales up 3.1% (+1.6% lfl) against
strong comparatives
* b&q uk & ireland's sales down 1.5% (-1.1% lfl;
* Screwfix sales up 26.8% (+15.4% lfl)
* Other international . Total sales up 7.5% (+3.8% lfl)
* Q1 sales of £2.6 billion, +0.8% lfl
* Reported retail profit of £150m impacted by £10m adverse
foreign exchange movements
* Castorama sales down 0.6% (-0.6% lfl).
* Brico dépôt sales up 1.6% (-1.9% lfl)
* Uk gross margins up 90 basis points
