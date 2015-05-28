May 28 B&M European Value Retail Sa
* Group revenues increased by +29.5% to £1,646.8m (2014:
£1,272.0m)
* Recommended final dividend of 2.5p per share to be paid on
7 august 2015 (pro rata total dividend for year 3.4p)
* Remain confident for year ahead
* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 55.7% to £135.0m
(2014: £86.7m)
* Revised guidance of 60 net new openings expected for 2016
financial year
* Retail industry remains competitive and a cold may has led
to a slow start for outdoor ranges
