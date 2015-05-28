May 28 Oxford Instruments Plc

* JV provides excellent opportunities to enhance product development, cut production costs and broaden product range, while extending market reach and strengthening customer relationships

* Oxford Instruments enters into joint venture with GD Intressenter AB, comprising Omicron Nanotechnology and Scienta Scientific

* Has entered into a joint venture with GD Intressenter AB of Sweden to create world's largest player in highly specialised ultra high vacuum surface science field

* Oxford instruments has transferred all of its shares in capital of Omicron to Scienta

* Oxford Instruments holds a 47 per cent interest in share capital of Scienta and GDI holds 53 percent

* CEO of new business will be Mr Johan Aman who is based in Uppsala, Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: