May 28 Orad Hi-tec Systems Ltd :

* Revenues up 11.3 pct in Q1 to $10.4 million from $9.3 million in Q1 2014

* Q1 EBIT totals $1.6 million, up from $0.8 million in Q1 2014

* Net earnings constant at $0.7 million in both Q1 2015 and 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)