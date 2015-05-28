May 28 Starbreeze AB :

* Announces intent to acquire game engine Valhalla for about 3.3 million shares, equivalent to about 73 million Swedish crowns ($8.61 million) at current share price and corresponding to about 2.25 pct of the share capital post acquisition

* Agreed to acquire Valhalla, a game engine under development with its related technology and tools

* Says acquisition is subject to approval by an EGM on June 12, 2015

