European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
May 28 Ferrexpo Plc :
* Exchange offer and consent solicitation
* Its invitation to holders (subject to offer restrictions referred to below) of its outstanding $500,000,000 7.875 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
* Supply concerns underpin copper, aluminium * Aluminium at highest since May 2015 (Recasts with aluminium, adds closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 29 Aluminium hit its highest level in nearly two years on Wednesday, supported by optimism that China would carry out plans to cut supply and by a rebound in the oil price. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed 0.8 percent to close at $1,960 a tonne, its strongest since May 20