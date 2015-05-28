Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28 West International publ AB :
* Announces continued deliveries to ABSA Bank
* Says order value amounts to about 1.3 million Swedish crowns ($153,038)
* Delivery to take place in Q2
($1 = 8.4946 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order