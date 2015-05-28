May 28 OTI Greentech AG :

* Signs purchase agreement for remaining 49 percent in Visionaire Energy AS

* Issue of 4.25 million new shares in OTI Greentech as major part of purchase price payment

* Parties have agreed not to disclose full details of purchase price but a major portion of purchase price will be issue of 4.25 million new shares as part of capital increase by way of contribution in kind