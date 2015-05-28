UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* Q1 revenue $64.8 million versus $79.2 million year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit $37.6 million versus $45.8 million year ago
* Says net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 is expected to be better than the result reported in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.