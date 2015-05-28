May 28 Innofactor Plc :

* Will pay adjustment payment of Enabling Holding ApS deal partly with new company shares

* Signed a contract to purchase entire share capital of Enabling Holding ApS and its subsidiaries Enabling ApS and Enabling Sweden AB

* Final purchase price is about 3.8 million euros ($4.15 million) of which about 2.2 million euros will be paid in June 2015

* Decided on a directed share issue of new shares in connection with adjustment payment of deal

* Will issue 500,000 new shares

