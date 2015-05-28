May 28 Msg Life AG :

* Q1 EBITDA of 2.0 million euros ($2.19 million)(as at March, 2014: 6.2 million euros)

* Q1 turnover of 26.6 million euros (as at March, 2014: 23.9 million euros)

* Continues to expect to generate turnover of roughly 105.0 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 8.0 million euros in 2015 financial year