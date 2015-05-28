Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
May 28 Pegasus Publishing SA :
* Q1 turnover at 12.79 million euros ($13.98 million) versus 16.67 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 11.29 million euros versus net loss of 7.99 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 0.52 million euros versus 1.17 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1J8maqN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the internet, the White House said on Wednesday.