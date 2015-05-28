May 28 Balfour Beatty Plc :

* Balfour Beatty sells its 50 pct shareholding in Signalling Solutions Ltd

* Sale of its 50 pct interest in joint venture, Signalling Solutions Ltd (SSL) to Alstom, making Alstom sole owner of company

* "Exiting SSL will allow our rail business to focus fully on its core expert strengths"