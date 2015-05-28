Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28 Nokia Oyj :
* Says Nokia Networks, Siemens and Thales win 339 million euro contract for high-speed railways communications systems
* Says Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (Adif), Spain's national railway operator, has awarded a 10-year contract from 2015-2024 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order