Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28 Alcatel-lucent :
* Alcatel-Lucent launches PSTN Smart Transform, a solution for the transformation of service providers' legacy telephone networks to IP ultra-broadband Source text: bit.ly/1AvGSj7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order