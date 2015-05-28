May 28 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd

* Update on business rescue, renewal of cautionary announcement and appointment of acting chief financial officer

* Holders of a majority of creditors' voting interests voted in favour of extension of publication of plan to 31 August 2015

* In circumstances, date of publication of plan is now 31 August 2015.

* Andrew Phillip Maralack, a non-executive director of board, as acting chief financial officer effective immediately