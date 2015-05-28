METALS-Aluminium touches near two-year high on China optimism

* Supply concerns underpin copper, aluminium * Aluminium at highest since May 2015 (Recasts with aluminium, adds closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 29 Aluminium hit its highest level in nearly two years on Wednesday, supported by optimism that China would carry out plans to cut supply and by a rebound in the oil price. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed 0.8 percent to close at $1,960 a tonne, its strongest since May 20