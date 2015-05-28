European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
May 28 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :
* Awarded pre-feed contract by government of Timor-Leste for proposed Beaço Liquefied Natural Gas (lng) plant Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
* Supply concerns underpin copper, aluminium * Aluminium at highest since May 2015 (Recasts with aluminium, adds closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 29 Aluminium hit its highest level in nearly two years on Wednesday, supported by optimism that China would carry out plans to cut supply and by a rebound in the oil price. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed 0.8 percent to close at $1,960 a tonne, its strongest since May 20