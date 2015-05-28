UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Novozymes
* Adisseo and Novozymes enter partnership in probiotics for animals
* The companies will develop a product based on naturally occurring microbes that can reduce antibiotic usage in poultry
* Expects to launch the product within the next 12 months Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.