May 28 BP Plc :

* BP and Kansai Electric sign LNG sale and purchase agreement and cooperation agreements

* Agreements provide for Kansai Electric and BP to explore areas of cooperation across a wide range of LNG business activities

* BP will provide Kansai Electric with up to 13 million tonnes of LNG over 23 years, from BP's diverse portfolio of LNG sources