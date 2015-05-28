BRIEF-Sotheby's CEO Thomas Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 Mln
* CEO Thomas Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $18.65 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
May 28 Lagardere SCA :
* Lagardere Active buys 82 percent of Grupo Boomerang TV (Grupo BTV)
* 18 pct stake of Grupo BTV to be held by company founders
* Grupo BTV is a Spanish audiovisual production company Source text: bit.ly/1J7X1fU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* CEO Thomas Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $18.65 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.