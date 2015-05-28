May 28 Anglo American Plc :

* Anglo American-changes to SA leadership structure

* Mark Cutifani, chief executive of Anglo American, will assume role of chairman of AASA

* Norman Mbazima, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, will assume role of deputy chairman of AASA, fulfilling fiduciary duties of AASA board whilst continuing to lead Kumba business

* Harry Calver is also retiring from AASA board

* Anglo American has appointed Andile Sangqu to newly established role of executive head of Anglo American South Africa

* Changes are effective from 1 June 2015

* Andile will serve as a director on AASA board and report to Norman Mbazima

* Khanyisile Kweyama has resigned from Anglo American with effect 31 May 2015 in order to focus on her role as CEO of business unity South Africa

* Changes to its leadership structure in South africa following a detailed governance review

* Reorganisation of board of Anglo American South Africa is expected to bring alignment across group's diversified mining businesses in South Africa

* Further announcements in relation to composition of AASA board will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: