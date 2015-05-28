UPDATE 12-'No turning back': PM May triggers 'historic' Brexit
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
May 28 L E Lundbergforetagen AB
* Says net asset value (NAV) March 31 was 56.0 billion SEK
* Says net asset value May 26 was 54.8 billion SEK
* Q1 net profit 1.23 billion SEK (1.04) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve's current use of two relatively new tools to lift interest rates - its reverse repurchase facility and its rate on excess bank reserves - has proven to work well, suggesting the Fed may not revert to a more traditional policy model, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.