UPDATE 12-'No turning back': PM May triggers 'historic' Brexit
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
May 28 Catena AB :
* Says sells project property in Solna to Fabege
* Sale takes place at property value of 1.45 billion Swedish crowns ($171.45 million)
* Sale will generate initial positive result before tax of about 100 million crowns after transaction costs for Catena
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4573 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve's current use of two relatively new tools to lift interest rates - its reverse repurchase facility and its rate on excess bank reserves - has proven to work well, suggesting the Fed may not revert to a more traditional policy model, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.