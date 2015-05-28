Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28 Okmetic Oyj :
* Says board of directors of Okmetic Oyj has approved investments of 8.4 million euros ($9.18 million) in total at the Vantaa plant in Finland
* Says investments are targeted at the manufacture of 200 mm silicon wafers as well as production and capability of more advanced SOI wafers
* Says investments are scheduled for production use during 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order