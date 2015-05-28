UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Euronext:
* As of May 29, bonds with total nominal amount of 200 mln euros, issued by Fonciere des Murs, will be listed on Euronext Paris
* Issue price: 100 percent
* Interest rate: 2.218 percent
* Redemption date: May 29, 2023
* Coupon frequency: annually Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.