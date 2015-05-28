Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28 Knowit Ab
* Knowit AB says inks framework agreement with Hansel
* Says can offer IT services to public authorities in Finland 2015-19.
* Says services in the categories covered by the agreement have been worth more than 20 mln euros per year.
* Says between 6 and 12 potential suppliers have been chosen within each of the three service categories Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order