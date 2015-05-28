May 28 Ecr Minerals Plc

* Update on expected availability of drilling results

* Trenching and aerial survey work commenced at itogon project in may 2015 as planned, and will continue during june 2015

* Full assay results from diamond drilling programme completed at itogon gold project in april 2015 are now expected to be available in june 2015

* Continues to expect results of bulk sampling carried out at maestro agüero gold prospect in argentina in march 2015 to be available in june 2015