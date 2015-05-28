May 28 Ministry of Industry and Trade:

* Russian automakers Avtovaz, Kamaz and GAZ Group intend to expand its presence in Egypt

* Kamaz, UAZ and GAZ are already negotiating establishing joint ventures with local companies in Egypt

* "We expect that this year the joint venture Avtovaz in Egypt will issue 2.5 thousand cars, and next year, after the completion of modernization of production facilities, not less than 3 thousand cars a year" - minister Denis Manturov said

* Kamaz is considering the organization of assembly production, GAZ group is considering assembling passenger buses in Egypt

