May 28 Huge Group Ltd

* Condensed audited consolidated results for the year ended 28 February 2015 and declaration of dividends

* Average revenue per user (ARPU), where user is defined as an installed telephone line, amounted to r694 for FY2015

* FY basic and diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 12.78

* FY total revenue 204 589 000 rand