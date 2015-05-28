May 28 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Signs an annex on May 25 to a deal signed with RE-Bau Sp. z o.o. on April 2, 2014, for additional electrical works

* The value of the deal increases to 5.8 million zlotys ($1.5 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8003 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)