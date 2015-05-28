UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :
* Q1 net profit of 949,415 euros ($1.04 million) versus 721,042 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 4.6 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago (up 12.2 pct)
* Q1 turnover of 73.99 million euros versus 57.57 million euros year ago (up 28.5 pct)
* Sees increase in Q2 expenses, due to changes in the productive struture in its Ovar unit (Portugal), affecting negatively the results Source text: bit.ly/1LLFIB5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.