BRIEF-First Horizon National Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* First horizon national corp - net interest income ( nii ) decreased to $189.7 million in q1 from $195.6 million in q4
May 28 First Capital SpA :
* Says bond "First Capital 2015-2020 5,00%" admitted to negotiations on ExtraMOT Pro
* Negotiations on ExtraMOT Pro to start on May 29, 2015
* Total value of bond issue is 9.4 million euros ($10.3 million)
* Bond has maturity in five years and interest rate of 5.00 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a higher-than-expected 16.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as the bank made more loans and racked up additional revenue from increased trading.