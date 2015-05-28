May 28 First Capital SpA :

* Says bond "First Capital 2015-2020 5,00%" admitted to negotiations on ExtraMOT Pro

* Negotiations on ExtraMOT Pro to start on May 29, 2015

* Total value of bond issue is 9.4 million euros ($10.3 million)

* Bond has maturity in five years and interest rate of 5.00 percent Source text for Eikon:

