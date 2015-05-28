UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana SA :
* To propose to exclude CVNE shares from trading on stock exchanges of Madrid and Bilbao
* To propose share repurchase for up to 17.2 pct share capital, that is 2.45 million shares
* Sets repurchase price at 16.99 euros ($18.54) per share
* Says owners of remaining 82.8 pct stake in the company agree to exclusion offer and proposed price
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.