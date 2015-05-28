May 28 Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana SA :

* To propose to exclude CVNE shares from trading on stock exchanges of Madrid and Bilbao

* To propose share repurchase for up to 17.2 pct share capital, that is 2.45 million shares

* Sets repurchase price at 16.99 euros ($18.54) per share

* Says owners of remaining 82.8 pct stake in the company agree to exclusion offer and proposed price

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)