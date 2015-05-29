FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. healthcare bill pulled
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
May 29 Kaba Holding AG :
* Announces completion of capital increase from authorized capital
* Has increased its share capital by issuing 380,000 registered shares with a nominal value of 0.10 Swiss francs each from authorized capital Source text: bit.ly/1G5pSlO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)