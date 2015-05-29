BRIEF-Green Cross Lab Cell appoints Park Dae Wu as CEO
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
May 29 Dottikon Es Holding AG :
* FY 2014/15 net income of 1.3 million Swiss francs ($1.38 million), with a net income margin of 1.4 pct (previous year: -2.9 pct)
* Sees in FY 2015/16 further increase in net sales and net income compared to previous year
* Will propose to this year's annual general meeting that no dividend be paid and that the entire retained earnings be carried forward to new account Source text - bit.ly/1EClC6c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24