May 29 Romande Energie Holding SA :

* Acquires part of Alpiq's shareholding in Swissgrid SA as member of Western-Swiss consortium

* Alpiq's remaining 50.1 pct interest in Alpiq Grid Beteiligungs AG is now being sold to a consortium of ten western Swiss investment partners, including Romande Energie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)