BRIEF-Green Cross Lab Cell appoints Park Dae Wu as CEO
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
May 29 Aevis Holding SA :
* Merges with Victoria-Jungfrau Collection and becomes Aevis Victoria SA
* In return of their VJC shares, shareholders of VJC (28.8 pct) will receive Aevis shares, at an exchange ratio of eight Aevis shares for one VJC share
* Aevis will take over all assets and liabilities of VJC, which will be formally dissolved, and will thus increase its participation in luxury hotel group to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24