May 29 Aevis Holding SA :

* Merges with Victoria-Jungfrau Collection and becomes Aevis Victoria SA

* In return of their VJC shares, shareholders of VJC (28.8 pct) will receive Aevis shares, at an exchange ratio of eight Aevis shares for one VJC share

* Aevis will take over all assets and liabilities of VJC, which will be formally dissolved, and will thus increase its participation in luxury hotel group to 100 pct