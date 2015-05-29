May 29 Tom Tailor :

* Successfully completes its refinancing

* New funding, with a total volume of 500 million euros ($547.35 million), establishes financial framework to keep company on track with its ongoing growth plans

* Also redeemed 45 million euros variable tranche of borrower's note loan from 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)