May 29 Fingerprint Cards CEO in Reuters telephone interview:

* Fingerprint Cards CEO says repeats forecast for revenues to exceed 1.5 billion SEK in FY2015

* Fingerprint Cards CEO says Google's new platform seen boosting market for Fingerprint touch sensors mainly from 2016, some impact possible in H2, 2015

