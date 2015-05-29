May 29 Monitise Plc
* Deferred consideration comprising 7,998,496 new ordinary
shares of 1p each ("new ordinary shares") was issued on 28 May
2015 pursuant to terms of acquisition
* Represents 1 mln stg based on closing share price of 13
pence on 28 May 2015
* Payment is first of two potential deferred consideration
payments related to 2014 deferred consideration
* New ordinary shares represent an increase of approximately
0.4 pct in number of Monitise shares in issue and will rank pari
passu with existing ordinary shares in company
* Update regarding payment of deferred consideration
relating to acquisition of Monitise Yazilim A.S. (formerly
Pozitron Yazilim A.S.), announced on 3 February 2014
* Remaining payments for future years, if triggered, would
fall due in period to and including January 2017, with total
earn-out consideration dependent on performance against earn-out
targets
