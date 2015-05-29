UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 29 Afren Plc :
* Wider recapitalisation programme to be completed by end of July 2015
* 2015 production guidance range reflects a lower share of production following end of all cost recovery at Ebok
* At Okoro, gross production at field was circa 15,073 bopd in Q1
* Q1 loss before tax $48.1 million versus profit before tax $55.8 million year ago
* Afren delivered revenue of $130.3 million (Q1 2014: $269.0 million)
* At Barda Rash field in Kurdistan, Afren is in discussions with MNR regarding potential divestment opportunity options for field
* Capex guidance for 2015 remains at $0.4 billion, focussed on high margin Nigerian cash generating producing assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.