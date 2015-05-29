May 29 Afren Plc :

* Wider recapitalisation programme to be completed by end of July 2015

* 2015 production guidance range reflects a lower share of production following end of all cost recovery at Ebok

* At Okoro, gross production at field was circa 15,073 bopd in Q1

* Q1 loss before tax $48.1 million versus profit before tax $55.8 million year ago

* Afren delivered revenue of $130.3 million (Q1 2014: $269.0 million)

* At Barda Rash field in Kurdistan, Afren is in discussions with MNR regarding potential divestment opportunity options for field

* Capex guidance for 2015 remains at $0.4 billion, focussed on high margin Nigerian cash generating producing assets