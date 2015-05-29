May 29 EQS Group AG :
* Q1 revenues amounting to 4.207 million euros ($4.60
million), representing 27 pct growth
* Q1 EBIT before amortisation of acquired customer assets
and before acquisition costs (non-IFRS) rose by 75 pct to 0.481
million euros
* Expects continued revenue increases of between 10-15 pct
to 18 million euros - 18.8 million euros for current business
year
* Expect 2016 to see new records in revenue and adjusted
EBIT
* Expect a decrease of 5-10 pct to 3 million euros - 3.15
million euros in non-IFRS EBIT due to higher expenditures,
particularly for expansion into China's markets
