May 29 EQS Group AG :

* Q1 revenues amounting to 4.207 million euros ($4.60 million), representing 27 pct growth

* Q1 EBIT before amortisation of acquired customer assets and before acquisition costs (non-IFRS) rose by 75 pct to 0.481 million euros

* Expects continued revenue increases of between 10-15 pct to 18 million euros - 18.8 million euros for current business year

* Expect 2016 to see new records in revenue and adjusted EBIT

* Expect a decrease of 5-10 pct to 3 million euros - 3.15 million euros in non-IFRS EBIT due to higher expenditures, particularly for expansion into China's markets