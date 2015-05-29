May 29 Anoto Group AB :

* Pen Generations, Inc. places a new order for digital pens to interactive educational multimedia in Korea

* Net margin on order is 1.7 million Swedish crowns ($200,770.01) and expected delivery is in second half of 2015

($1 = 8.4674 Swedish crowns)