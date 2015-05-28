Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28 Bilendi SA :
* Q1 revenue 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million), up 35 percent
* Confirms its objectives for 2015 with a growth between 35 pct and 40 pct, including 5 pct to 10 pct of organic growth
* Confirms its objectives for 2015 of a return to operational profitability Source text: bit.ly/1HSc77y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order