May 28 Econocom Group SA :

* Announces a successful euro private placement of 101 million euros ($110 million)

* Placement broken down into two tranches of 45.5 million euros and 55.5 million euros, with respective maturities of 5 and 7 years

* New bonds come with coupons with rates of 2.364 pct at 5 years and 2.804 pct at 7 years

Source text: bit.ly/1d1PzGM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)