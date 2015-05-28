May 28 Caatoosee AG i. L. :

* After completion of the operations and disposal of operating assets has created as of 31 March 2015 final decision on liquidation resolution

* Resolution was approved by the supervisory board

* Expects liquidation proceeds of 10,639,703 euros ($11.60 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)