BRIEF-Green Cross Lab Cell appoints Park Dae Wu as CEO
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
May 29 Chrontech Pharma AB :
* Q1 loss after tax 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($129,871.66)versus loss 1.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 0 crowns versus 0 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4699 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24